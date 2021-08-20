Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 20th Aug, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Covid guidance for small, seated, ticketed events issued

By Chronicle Staff
20th August 2021

Public Health Gibraltar has revised the guidance for small, seated, ticketed events.

This means that ticket holders need to be either fully vaccinated with two doses or have had a negative Covid test within the previous 24 hours in order to attend the event.

The revised guidance supersedes earlier information whereby ticket holders attending small, seated, events were required to be double vaccinated and have a negative Covid test within the previous 24 hours.

Event organisers are reminded that if they wish to hold an event they are to complete an event notification form Appendix_B_Event_Notification_Form.pdf (culture.gi) and submit it to entertainment.licence@gibraltar.gov.gi

Most Read

Local News

Application filed for demolition and construction of Poca Roca house

Thu 19th Aug, 2021

Local News

Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas visit Gibraltar

Tue 17th Aug, 2021

Local News

Four men remanded in £13m cannabis case

Thu 19th Aug, 2021

Local News

MoD upgrade pontoons in £500,000 project

Thu 19th Aug, 2021

Local News

Tourists stranded in Gib after easyJet flight diverted

Sat 14th Aug, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th August 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Warmer seas makes jelly fish bloom

20th August 2021

Local News
RAF Gibraltar to replace radar equipment

20th August 2021

Local News
Spike in drug logistics crimes follows pressure on gangs in Spain, police say

19th August 2021

Local News
Moorish Castle red and white for National Day celebrations

19th August 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021