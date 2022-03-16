Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 16th Mar, 2022

Covid prompts adjudicator change for drama festival

By Chronicle Staff
16th March 2022

The Gibraltar Cultural Services has announced a change in adjudicator for this year’s Gibraltar International Drama Festival, after the initial adjudicator contracted Covid-19.

GCS said Alan Hayes would be the new adjudicator for this year’s event.

Since professional training at Italia Conti Stage School, and a B.Ed (Hons) through London University in Theatre and Education, Mr Hayes has directed over one hundred stage performances.

After professional acting engagements in TV, radio and stage, he worked as stage manager in weekly repertory at the Intimate Theatre Palmer’s Green, London, before assuming the role of Head of Expressive Arts in a large comprehensive school, managing 20 arts staff.

He has also served as Principal Examiner and Principal Moderator for Drama with the AQA Examination Board.

Mr Hayes was appointed as a member of the Guild of Drama Adjudicators in 2008 and has recently completed a term as Vice Chair of their steering committee.

