Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 18th Mar, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Covid vaccines may work better against Brazilian variant than previously thought

By Press Association
18th March 2021

By Jane Kirby, PA Health Editor

The vaccines from Oxford/AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech may be more effective against the Brazilian variant of coronavirus than previously thought, a new study suggests.

Research from Oxford University, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, measured the level of antibodies that can neutralise – or stop infection from – variants that are circulating, including from South Africa and Brazil.

It found vaccines do not work as well against the variants as against an original strain of coronavirus, but the P1 Brazilian variant may be less resistant to vaccine-induced antibodies than first feared.

The South African variant remains the most worrying, the study suggests, and should be the focus for manufacturers making new vaccines.

Professor Gavin Screaton, lead scientist on the paper, said: “This study extends our understanding the role of changes in the spike protein in escape from the human immune response, measured as neutralising antibody levels.

“The results suggest that P1 might be less resistant to vaccine and convalescent (Covid infection) immune responses than B1351 (South Africa), and similar to B117 (Kent).”

The study used blood samples from people who have natural antibodies generated from a Covid-19 infection and from those whose antibodies were induced by the Oxford or Pfizer vaccines.

It found a nearly three-fold reduction in the level of virus neutralisation by the antibodies generated by the Oxford and Pfizer vaccines for the Kent and Brazil variants when compared to an original strain.

The vaccines struggled more with the South African variant, with between a seven and nine-fold reduction in the level of virus neutralisation involving this variant.

Professor Andrew Pollard, chief investigator on the Oxford University vaccine trial, said: “These further efforts to investigate the relationship between changes in the virus and human immunity provide new insights that help us be prepared to respond to further challenges to our health from the pandemic virus, if we need to do so.”

Cases of the Brazilian and South African variants have been found in the UK, with surge Covid testing employed to help prevent their spread.

Most Read

Local News

Strict precautions for GHA staff who declined vaccine

Wed 17th Mar, 2021

Local News

Cathedral Square Park closed due to health and safety concerns

Wed 17th Mar, 2021

Local News

Local student accepted into Cambridge for PGCE

Sun 14th Mar, 2021

Local News

Clash in Parliament over Upper Rock refurbishments

Wed 17th Mar, 2021

Local News

Gib edges closer to full vaccination as CM offers insight into virus strain behind spike

Tue 16th Mar, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th March 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
UK halfway to net zero as emissions tumble 11% in pandemic, analysis shows

18th March 2021

UK/Spain News
More than 10,000 suspected modern slavery victims identified in 2020

18th March 2021

UK/Spain News
Benefits of AstraZeneca vaccine ‘far outweigh the risks’, says WHO

18th March 2021

UK/Spain News
Boris Johnson to receive AstraZeneca Covid vaccine

17th March 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021