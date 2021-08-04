CPA launch Youth Creativity Competition

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association celebrated its 110th anniversary with the launch of a Youth Creativity Competition that poses the question ‘What will Parliaments look like in the next 110 years?’

On July 18, 2021, the CPA celebrated its 110th anniversary and as it reflects on the past 110 years it is also looking forward and considering what the next 110 years may hold for Parliaments, democracy and the Commonwealth.

“To help the CPA think about the future, it is turning to those who will define it: young people,” said a statement from the CPA.

A Youth Creativity Competition for under-18s asking ‘What will Parliaments look like in the next 110 years?’ has been launched and Parliaments across the Commonwealth have been encouraged to reach out to their young people to enter the competition by writing an essay, filming a video, designing a piece of art or creating any other piece of work that responds to the question above.

The judges will be looking for creative and imaginative entries that also show a good understanding of what a Parliament/Legislature is, why it is important now and how it might evolve in the future. One winner in each of the three-age categories will win the equivalent of GBP £100 in book or gift vouchers.

Winners and runners up will also have their submissions published by the CPA online. For full details of the CPA 110th Anniversary Youth Creativity Competition, including the entry deadline, submission guidelines and application form, visit: www.cpahq.org/ournetworks/youth-engagement/youth-creativity-competition-2021/

To enter the competition, participants must send their entry, along with a completed application form to their Gibraltar Branch. All submissions must be sent to the Gibraltar branch by midnight on September 10, 2021.

The submissions will then be judged and the winner/runner-up will be sent to the CPA to be included in the finals.

For any further information, contact the CPA Gibraltar Branch at tel: 20078420 or email: parliament@parliament.gi