Crane booms removed from OS 35 as wreck removal gets under way

Work on the operation to remove the wreck of the OS 35 continued over the past week, with the crane barge H283 now safely secured in its immediate vicinity.

Two crane booms have already been removed from the wreck, with two more being tackled imminently to allow easier access to the cargo holds.

The next phase of the plan is expected to start this week and will focus on the removal of cargo from the vessel.

A second barge and tug, the H10030 and KOOLE 31, are still moored in Brest, where they are sheltering from inclement weather conditions.

It is hoped that a suitable window of good weather will open in the coming days to allow for its departure towards Gibraltar.

“The works continue to progress around the clock in a good and timely manner to ensure the clean-up operation is done as diligently as possible,” said John Ghio, the Captain of the Port.

“It is not ideal that some assets are still stuck in France due to bad weather, but hopefully in the coming days there will be an opportunity for the barges to begin their journey to Gibraltar.”

“Once those assets are on site, we will continue to follow the plan that will see the complete removal of the OS35 during May this year.”