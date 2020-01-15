Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 15th Jan, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Creative minds sought for annual Spring logo competition

By Chronicle Staff
15th January 2020

The Gibraltar Cultural Services is holding a competition to select a Logo for the Gibraltar Spring Festival 2020.

The competition is open to all ages and entrants may submit up to two original works.

These entries must be submitted in an A4 size on paper or card, indicating whether the orientation is ‘portrait’ or ‘landscape’.

Logos should be simple in design and suitable for printing on posters, flyers, tickets or other promotional material and must contain the wording: ‘GIBRALTAR SPRING FESTIVAL 2020’.

The prize for the winning entry is £500.

Entry forms and full conditions are available from Gibraltar Cultural Services, John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street where works may be handed in between 9.am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday.

The closing date for receipt of entries is Tuesday March 10.

Most Read

Local News

Cross-border operation targets people-trafficking network using Gibraltar as gateway to Europe

Sun 12th Jan, 2020

Local News

Action for Housing highlights ‘shameful’ eviction case

Tue 14th Jan, 2020

Local News

Some 150 houses left at Hassan Centenary Terraces

Thu 9th Jan, 2020

Local News

GGCA champions Customs’ members after collision incident

Tue 14th Jan, 2020

UK/Spain News

UK regulator bans punters from using credit cards for online gambling

Tue 14th Jan, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th January 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
There is no planet B, but there is a ‘planet bee’

15th January 2020

Local News
Pollution Watch Gibraltar vows to champion air quality awareness in 2020

15th January 2020

Local News
Govt investigates ‘cruel’ gull poisoning

15th January 2020

Local News
Short story competition opens for entries

15th January 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020