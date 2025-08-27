Creative solutions on Gib’s jam-packed roads

As a member of the Sustainable Transport Action Group (STAG) it is always a pleasure to see active travel initiatives being debated in the local press, helping to raise awareness of alternative transport modes which alleviate congestion, reduce kerbside pollution and encourage a healthier lifestyle. In a recent Chronicle article, Transport Minister John Cortes reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to the Active Travel Strategy that was launched in January 2023 and mentioned a ‘very strong cycling lobby group’ in which STAG is pleased to play a part. He also mentioned a ‘very strong anti-cycling lobby group’, but does that really exist?

The objective of STAG is to help the Government assess public support for initiatives that will encourage the community to be less motor vehicle dependent, more healthy and help address the climate catastrophe. As an example of our work, in order to evaluate the popularity of a potential Cycle to Work Scheme, we surveyed a cross section of the business community with the result that 50 organisations representing over 3500 employees indicated that they would be interested in pursuing such an scheme. The Government now have this data to help them progress their manifesto pledge initially made back in 2019. In addition we are part of the volunteer committee dedicated to delivering Active Travel Month, an initiative being held throughout the month of September to demonstrate the many personal and community wide benefits of active transport. (For more info on this visit #otwochallenge on social media channels.)

A priority for STAG is the safety of pedestrians and cyclists in a community transitioning from a car centric culture. We are all very aware of our finite road network and the ever-expanding vehicle registration statistics. In December 2022 GBC reported on a Parliamentary session that revealed: “There are currently more than 48,000 vehicles registered in Gibraltar - an increase of over 13,000 in the past six years. On average, around 2,000 new ones are purchased each year.”

As road network and parking saturation result in the use of the motor car and motorbike becoming increasingly inconvenient, the need for safe, convenient alternatives finally becomes a priority. And at this point it feels that some members of the community believe that a turf war must now ensue as rival factions battle to either retain or gain territory in order to secure their personal transport and lifestyle choices. But does this have to be the case?

Limited resources ensure creative solutions, and creative solutions are what we need to be working on together in order to address our current transport network challenges. There is no ‘them’ and ‘us’, there is just ‘us’. And there will be no winners if solutions to encourage less vehicle dependency are not tried and tested. If you are currently dependent on a car or motorbike because of personal mobility issues, do you want to encounter more traffic on the road or less? I have yet to hear anyone complain that they don’t spend enough time stuck in traffic sucking in toxic fumes, so I think it safe to assume that the goal of achieving acceptable alternative transport solutions for able individuals making non-essential, single occupancy journeys, is one which can unite us all.

In my experience my fellow Gibraltarian cyclist and pedestrian can coexist in shared spaces with mutual trust and respect. Areas such as “La Batteria” have always been testament to this, and we are told to look forward to proper entry and exit points in this area for a seamless extension of the cycle network.

I also find that the majority of road users whom I encounter everyday provide adequate space when overtaking, are patient and courteous enough to wait momentarily when there is not adequate space to pass, and adhere to the speed limit. Goodwill breeds goodwill. However, I fully accept that there are many who do not feel safe riding on the road and for these people, young and old, it is imperative that we continue to develop shared spaces, continue the construction of segregated cycle lanes where possible, and provide traffic calming measures so the only thing getting killed on our roads is speed.

The big picture is finding solutions that help the road network flow for those who need to make essential vehicle journeys - the emergency services, the elderly, families with young children, those carrying shopping and heavy loads, commercial vehicles and the city taxi service. Of course, the transport network needs to safely accommodate all vehicle users. Cycling is not for everyone but collectively we are at last starting to realise that one more cyclist can mean many less car journeys.

In the same way that some individuals initially struggled to accept the wider benefits to the whole community of the pedestrianisation of Casemates Square and Main Street back in 2001, there are still some members of the community who are not yet ready to accept the current need for change. The bicycle not only provides a non-polluting, non-congestion causing form of transport which benefits the entire community, it also provides the rider with significant mental and physical well-being. I am pleased to report that Gibraltar does not have an Anti-Cycling Lobby attempting to stop people from providing and enjoying the benefits of the bicycle. Which is probably just as well considering how far down this road we have travelled.

STAG are pleased to support Pedal Ready, an organisation focused on preparing cyclists for road riding, and the Cycling Clubs of Gibraltar who’s membership includes third party insurance. If you would like to show your support for the STAG there is an Facebook group with 200+ members https://www.facebook.com/groups/sustainabletransportactiongroup

Stuart Hedley is the owner and operator of EBike-Gibraltar, a communit-based business providing residents with the opportunity to try a credible, eco-friendly and active alternative to the car and motorbike, and which helps visitors explore the rich history and culture Gibraltar has to offer, emission free.