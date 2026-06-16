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Tue 16th Jun, 2026

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Sports

Cricket Midweek League round up

By Stephen Ignacio
16th June 2026

Bavaria CC v Sloggers CC
Sloggers CC made a winning start to their Midweek League campaign with a convincing 7-wicket victory over Bavaria CC at Europa Sports Complex.
Bavaria posted 111/8 from their 15 overs, with Myles Isted top-scoring with 31 and also contributing with the ball. Sloggers’ bowlers kept things tight throughout, with Shanujan Varadharajah leading the attack.
In reply, Sloggers chased down the target comfortably, reaching 112/3 in just 12.5 overs. Kabir Mipuri led the way with a fluent 30 as Sloggers secured victory with more than two overs to spare.
Tarik Development CC v Pirates CC Women
Tarik Development CC produced an impressive all-round performance to defeat Pirates CC Women by 48 runs at Europa Sports Complex.
Batting first, Tarik posted a strong 154/4 from their 20 overs. Thomas Newing and Alex Sawyer both scored 30 to provide the backbone of the innings and set Pirates a challenging target.
Pirates CC Women fought hard in reply, with Rosaleen Reilly top-scoring with 31, but Tarik’s bowlers maintained control throughout the chase. Leo Goulding was the pick of the Pirates bowlers taking 2 wickets for 19 runs off 4 overs,Tarik eventually bowled Pirates out for 106 to claim a comprehensive win.

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