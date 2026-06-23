Cricket Midweek League update

Midweek League action saw comfortable victories for Pirates CC Midweek, Sloggers CC and Bavaria CC.

Pirates CC Midweek produced a dominant all-round performance to secure a 125-run victory over Pirates CC Women at the Europa Sports Complex.

After posting an imposing 222/4 from their 20 overs, with Andrew Reyes top-scoring with 33 and Steven Gilbert adding 32, Pirates Midweek restricted Pirates Women to 97/8. Richard Cunningham led the bowling attack with figures of 2 for 8 as Pirates completed a comprehensive win.

Sloggers CC continued their strong Midweek League campaign with a convincing seven-wicket victory over Rugby CC.

Rugby were bowled out for 117 in 19.5 overs, with Dharminder Kaleka scoring 30 and also claiming 3 for 24 with the ball. In reply, Sloggers reached their target in 16 overs, led by Kabir Mipuri's 30 and Ehab Khan's 25. Jack Horrocks starred with the ball, returning figures of 2 for 20.

Bavaria CC also recorded a commanding victory, defeating Tarik Development CC by nine wickets.

Tarik Development posted 125/6 from their 20 overs, with Alex Sawyer scoring 33 and Thomas Newing adding 30. Bavaria responded emphatically, reaching 127/1 in just 11.2 overs. Purab Chawla and Pratik Chawla laid the foundations with scores of 33 and 31 respectively, while James Attwood was the standout bowler with figures of 3 for 17.