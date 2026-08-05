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Wed 5th Aug, 2026

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Sports

Jessop heads to Northern Ireland league football with Portadown FC

By Stephen Ignacio
5th August 2026

Liam Jessop, one of the few Gibraltar national team players who was without a club earlier this summer, has signed for Northern Ireland side Portadown. The young forward made an immediate impact by scoring on his debut. His goal celebrate by the Gibraltar FA social media channels.
Jessop's arrival was announced by the club in a statement on its official website.
"Portadown Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Gibraltar international Liam Jessop.
"The versatile wide player arrives at Shamrock Park capable of operating on either wing, adding further depth and flexibility to David Jeffrey's squad ahead of the new season.
"Jessop began his footballing journey in his homeland with Glacis United prior to joining the youth ranks of Spanish sides Atletico Zabal and San Roque. The 20-year-old would make the switch to the UK in 2021, joining Fleetwood Town's International Football Academy, followed by a spell with Gibraltar Premier Division outfit FCB Magpies before securing a move to English Football League side Chesterfield in 2023.
"During his time with the Spireites, the 20-year-old gained valuable senior experience, making six first-team appearances before loan moves away from the SMH Group Stadium, first to Worksop Town in January 2025, followed by a move to Gibraltarian champions Lincoln Red Imps in September 2025.
"On the international stage, Jessop has progressed through Gibraltar's youth setup and earned his senior debut against Montenegro in March 2025. He went on to be part of all Gibraltar's matchday squads for their FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures, starting against Czechia and Croatia and scoring against Montenegro."
Portadown's Head of Recruitment and Football Operations, Davy Douglas, commented: "Liam is a current Gibraltar international who has scored in a World Cup qualifier against Montenegro.
"He is quick, direct, good in one-versus-one situations and is a player who will excite fans. He will provide width and balance to our attacking options."
Portadown is a semi-professional Northern Irish football club whose senior men's team competes in the Northern Ireland Football League Sports Direct Premiership, as well as the Irish Cup, BetMcLean Cup and Mid-Ulster Cup.
The club is based in Portadown, County Armagh, and plays its home matches at Shamrock Park. It began its league campaign this weekend with a fixture against Carrick in the NIFL Premiership.
Jessop, whose spell at Lincoln Red Imps saw him feature intermittently, is regarded as one of the rising talents in Gibraltar football. He joins fellow Gibraltar international Bent in Northern Irish football, with the latter representing Larne.

Image courtesy Portadown FC

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