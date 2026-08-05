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Wed 5th Aug, 2026

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Lynx FC Futsal Set for UEFA Futsal Champions League Challenge

The Gibraltar flag hangs next to UEFA flags during a futsal international competition in Gibraltar in 2021.

By Stephen Ignacio
5th August 2026

Lynx FC Futsal will become the next Gibraltar side to compete on the European stage as they prepare for their Group C preliminary round fixtures in the UEFA Futsal Champions League.

Drawn alongside MFC CIU from Georgia, Utleira from Norway and MNK Bubamara Cazin from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lynx will begin their campaign on August 26.

The Gibraltar side will travel to Bosnia and Herzegovina, where they will play their matches at the Gradska Sportska Dvorana “Salih Omerčević” in Cazin.

Lynx will open their campaign against Georgian champions MFC CIU before facing tournament hosts MNK Bubamara Cazin on August 27.

Their final group match will see them take on Norway’s Utleira.

Utleira have gradually established themselves as one of the leading futsal clubs in Norway after gaining promotion to the NFF Futsal Eliteserie in 2018. Since finishing fourth in their first season in the top flight, the club has gone on to win several domestic titles while also contributing players to the Norwegian national futsal setup.

Lynx’s first opponents, MFC CIU from Georgia, have close links with Caucasus International University, after which the club takes its name.

CIU have become a dominant force in Georgian futsal in recent seasons, with their achievements including:

Winning the 2024–25 Georgian Futsal League title, securing qualification for the UEFA Futsal Champions League.
Winning the 2025–26 Georgian championship, their third national title, after defeating New Vision Georgians in the play-off final.
Winning the Georgian Futsal Cup during the same period, completing a highly successful domestic campaign.

Their opponents from Bosnia and Herzegovina, MNK Bubamara Cazin, are one of the fastest-rising futsal clubs in Europe following their recent domestic success and first steps into UEFA competition.

Also known as Bubamara, they entered European competition as Bosnian champions and immediately made an impact.

In the UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round hosted in Cazin, they faced MFC CIU, Futsal Club Cardiff and Blue Magic Futsal Club.

They won all three matches:

Bubamara 4–1 MFC CIU
Bubamara 11–4 Cardiff
Bubamara 6–2 Blue Magic Dublin

Those results secured qualification for the main round of the UEFA Futsal Champions League.

Bubamara will likely be regarded as one of the strongest opponents in the group. Bosnia and Herzegovina has a much stronger futsal tradition than many smaller UEFA nations, with Balkan teams often producing technically gifted and physically competitive players.

For Lynx FC, the tournament represents another opportunity for Gibraltar futsal to test itself against established European opposition and continue its development on the international stage.

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