Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 5th Aug, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Pozo becoming a regular at Boston United

Image courtesy Gibraltar FA. St Joseph v Lincoln Red Imps during Rock Cup match

By Stephen Ignacio
5th August 2026

Gibraltar national team players Nicholas Pozo and Kai Mauro continue to make headway into Boston United's first team, with both featuring in the club's pre-season friendly programme ahead of the new league campaign.
As the National League club, which competes in the fifth tier of the English football league system, continues to strengthen its squad with a number of summer signings, Pozo has retained his place in the starting XI on a regular basis.
The journey has been somewhat tougher for Mauro who, having returned from injury, has been working his way back into action with appearances from the bench in recent matches.
Pozo, meanwhile, has continued to establish himself at Boston United, playing the full 90 minutes in the club's recent 2-0 defeat to National League North side Hednesford Town in front of a crowd of 945.
Prior to that, he also featured in Boston United's victory over EFL side Peterborough United, a pre-season friendly watched by a crowd of 1,435.
Both players have featured prominently across the club's online platforms, with their arrivals also attracting attention in the BBC's online sports coverage.
With several more summer signings joining the club since their arrival, both Pozo and Mauro will face increased competition for places in the side, something with which they are already familiar. Pozo, in particular, had to compete for his place at Lincoln Red Imps, especially during the club's European campaign where the home-grown player regulations are not enforced.

Most Read

UK/Spain News

2.6 tonnes of cocaine seized in Atlantic, four arrests including Gibraltar resident

Mon 27th Jul, 2026

Local News

Airport ‘a different ballgame’ after catchment area expands to 4m people

Tue 28th Jul, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

Lighthouse opens showcasing 185 years of history

Tue 4th Aug, 2026

Features

Short Story Competition: ‘Where Are You?’

Tue 4th Aug, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th August 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Jessop heads to Northern Ireland league football with Portadown FC

5th August 2026

Sports
GFA highlight work being done by Elite Youth Player Development programme

5th August 2026

Sports
2026/27 fixtures confirmed with Manchester 62 now out of the league fixture listings

3rd August 2026

Sports
Historic day for Gibraltar judo as it debuts at Commonwealth Games

2nd August 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026