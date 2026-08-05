Pozo becoming a regular at Boston United

Gibraltar national team players Nicholas Pozo and Kai Mauro continue to make headway into Boston United's first team, with both featuring in the club's pre-season friendly programme ahead of the new league campaign.

As the National League club, which competes in the fifth tier of the English football league system, continues to strengthen its squad with a number of summer signings, Pozo has retained his place in the starting XI on a regular basis.

The journey has been somewhat tougher for Mauro who, having returned from injury, has been working his way back into action with appearances from the bench in recent matches.

Pozo, meanwhile, has continued to establish himself at Boston United, playing the full 90 minutes in the club's recent 2-0 defeat to National League North side Hednesford Town in front of a crowd of 945.

Prior to that, he also featured in Boston United's victory over EFL side Peterborough United, a pre-season friendly watched by a crowd of 1,435.

Both players have featured prominently across the club's online platforms, with their arrivals also attracting attention in the BBC's online sports coverage.

With several more summer signings joining the club since their arrival, both Pozo and Mauro will face increased competition for places in the side, something with which they are already familiar. Pozo, in particular, had to compete for his place at Lincoln Red Imps, especially during the club's European campaign where the home-grown player regulations are not enforced.