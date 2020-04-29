Crime down by nearly 20% in lockdown

There has been an 18% decrease in crime reported to the Royal Gibraltar Police since the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed.

The lockdown has resulted in fewer cases of theft, burglary and offences against a person, as many have adhered to the Gibraltar Government civil contingency regulations to stay at home.

RGP figures revealed some 351 offences were reported from March 1 to April 22, 2019, and in

the same period this year 287 offences were reported, marking 64 less crimes.

But the prolonged time at home has seen almost a twofold increase in the number of domestic offences reported, with 42 incidents recorded this year.

This figure was caveated by an RGP spokesman, who stressed the majority of the incidents

were non-violent and related to disturbances resulting in no arrests or charges.

Many of the incidents were recorded by police officers in pocket book entries with no further action taken, and in the majority of cases the RGP was called by neighbours reporting disturbances and quarrels.

The local figures echo that of the UK where crime levels in England and Wales fell by more

than a quarter during the pandemic, with a 28% decrease in the four weeks to April 12 compared to the same period last year.

Locally there has been a 56% decrease in burglaries from 30 reports in March 1 to April 22,

2019 to 13 in the same period this year.

There has also been a 28% decrease in thefts and a decrease in drug offences.

Offences against a person, which includes common assault, also saw a 32% decrease from 75 reports last year to 51.