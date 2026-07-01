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Wed 1st Jul, 2026

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Cross-border exhibition celebrating shared identity closes in La Linea

By Maria Jesus Corrales
1st July 2026

A month-long cross-border exhibition exploring the cultural ties between Gibraltar and La Linea has come to an end at the Casa de la Cultura after bringing together artists, historians, community groups and residents from both sides of the border. 

Al Cielo con Ella ran throughout June, offering a programme of artistic and community activities that examined the physical and emotional connections between Gibraltar and La Linea. 

Curated by Juan Carlos Bracho and produced by artist Manuel Antonio Dominguez, the project invited participants to reflect on shared identity through exhibitions, lectures and workshops including knitting and sewing. 

At the centre of the exhibition was a large representation of the Rock's skyline, where visitors were encouraged to leave messages, drawings and creative contributions. The installation gradually evolved into a collective record of personal stories, wishes and memories from both sides of the border. 

Among the contributors was Gibraltarian artist Alan Perez, who presented a collaborative project using Japanese printing techniques to create impressions of the border fence, preserving its image while reflecting on a future in which it may no longer exist. 

The exhibition also featured a series of talks. Gibraltarian historian Joshua Marrache explored the history of the Jewish community and highlighted a little-known synagogue in La Linea. 

Neighbourhood associations, knitting groups and cultural organisations took part throughout the month, contributing to a project that sought to reimagine the shared spaces between Gibraltar and La Linea. 

The result was a collective map of personal experiences, cultures and memories that reflected the longstanding connections between communities on both sides of the border.

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