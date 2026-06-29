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Mon 29th Jun, 2026

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Local News

Suspended RGP officer arrested on suspicion of assault

By Chronicle Staff
29th June 2026

A serving RGP officer who is currently suspended from the force in connection with a separate matter has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

The arrest followed an incident in the area of Prince Edward’s Road in the early hours of Sunday, June 28.

Uniformed officers from the RGP’s Response Team attended a report of an assault and identified the suspect as a 34-year-old British man.

A woman was treated in hospital for bruising, grazes and a suspected fracture to the shoulder area, and was later discharged.

The investigation has been taken over by detectives from the RGP’s Professional Standards Department and remains ongoing.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or has information relating to it to contact the RGP Control Room on +350 20072500.

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