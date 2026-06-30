Juan Franco, the Mayor of La Línea, is looking forward to the removal of border controls on July 15 and seeing how the new arrangements work in practice.

With the finish line now in sight, Mr Franco has seen his profile grow nationally through his defence of La Línea's interests.

The Chronicle spoke to him about the agreement and the opportunities – and the challenges - he believes lie ahead for a town without barriers.

Q. There are works under way at the border and preparations for the annual fair. Is the timing problematic?

A. It is what it is. If everything goes according to plan, the works scheduled for July 15 will be completed before they become an issue.

As for the fair, everything has been coordinated so that the lorries bringing in the attractions do not interfere with the works at the border. Work shifts have also been organised accordingly, so everything appears to be under control.

Our next step is a meeting with Spain's tax agency, because new issues are arising. For example, the council is interested in securing a site right next to the border for a joint La Línea-Gibraltar taxi rank.

Q. What exactly is the council requesting?

A. We are asking for the land to be transferred to the municipality.

Q. La Línea is undergoing major changes with urban projects. When will residents start to see a noticeable transformation?

A. Soon, at least in bureaucratic terms. Realistically, I would say within four or five years.

We expect the privately funded commercial development on the western seafront to begin operating in October, with restaurants and leisure facilities possibly opening at the start of 2027.

After that, development could begin on the car park next to the border, although that project is still at a very early stage.

On the current site of the Club Náutico, a unique 15-storey building will be constructed. The nearby Ohtels hotel is also being expanded from 220 rooms to 340.

In addition, the bus station will reopen next September and will include a flamenco interpretation centre as a visitor attraction. Together with the redevelopment of Plaza Europa, the area could become an important transport hub.

Q. And what will happen to the current border infrastructure?

A. The customs building will remain, as will the police post.

The council is interested in taking over the land immediately adjacent to the border on the Spanish side to create a transport interchange incorporating buses, taxis and other services.

We are also working on a master plan for the fairgrounds, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Q. The boulevard is also set to change significantly.

A. The first section, closest to the border, will remain as it is.

The second section, where the market is currently housed temporarily, has already gone out to tender, as have the former Isolux Corsan and La Barraca sites, which the council has recently recovered.

Next to those sites, Princesa Sofía Park is being redeveloped and is expected to be completed in 2027.

The new municipal football stadium will form part of a wider commercial area with restaurants and leisure facilities.

Finally, Fort Santa Bárbara is being opened up to the public and work will soon begin on converting the Ballesteros building into a teacher training centre.

Q. How much investment is involved in all these projects?

A. More than €50 million, in addition to the repayment of municipal debt, which stood at €170 million in 2015 and has now been reduced to €110 million.

Q. Turning to Brexit, were there moments when you lost sleep worrying that the 1969 border closure could be repeated?

A. Fortunately, I sleep very well. But figuratively speaking, yes.

There were times when I thought an agreement would never be reached.

I understand that everyone has had to give something up and that everyone has reasons to be dissatisfied with aspects of the outcome. But the alternative would have been catastrophic.

I would much rather be dealing with the challenges we now face, such as rising housing costs and the need for new infrastructure, than having 11,000 newly unemployed or seeing local businesses lose a third of their income.

Q. Is the agreement the only reason housing prices are rising?

A. No, I don't think so, but it is certainly a significant factor.

The circumstances of 2014, when people did not want to live in La Línea, are very different from those of today.

The friendliness of local people and the quality of our restaurants have not changed.

But other factors have. The pedestrianisation of the town centre has been a success and we have invested across all neighbourhoods.

Q. But those are municipal initiatives, not consequences of the international agreement.

A. Yes, but the agreement removes the physical barrier and places the world's third-highest GDP per capita economy right on our doorstep.

There is no cheap land available there. There is here.

Between now and the end of the year, 1,400 homes will be under construction, and most will be priced above what someone earning the average salary in La Línea can reasonably afford.

Q. Will the council intervene to control housing prices?

A. Of those 1,400 homes, around 50 will be subject to price controls.

There is another project for 96 homes that will also be protected.

As more developments come onto the market, we expect prices to fall and stabilise over the coming years.

Q. What about the document setting out local measures to implement the agreement between La Línea and Gibraltar?

A. We are waiting until July 15 because I expect there may be some initial difficulties or mismatches.

We will probably begin to see how things are really working from September onwards.

Q. Are you concerned that a change of government in Spain or the departure of Keir Starmer could affect the agreement?

A. It is possible.

These are politically unstable times, speaking particularly from the Spanish perspective.

That is certainly a concern.

Q. Your political career has been closely linked to Brexit, given that you entered politics in 2015.

A. Ten years dealing with this.

When it happened, it came as a real shock. Nobody expected Brexit.

For me, it was particularly difficult because we had not yet resolved the severe financial problems at the council. Yet Brexit immediately became my first major challenge.

After García-Margallo left, Dastis arrived. Then came Borrell.

I believe González Laya did a very good job.

But in the end, I think we have been fortunate to have Albares as foreign minister.

And speaking as a citizen rather than as mayor, if Spain ever wanted to recover sovereignty over Gibraltar, it would first need to offer something attractive to the people of the Rock.

If I were to hold a referendum in La Linea today asking how many people would like to become Gibraltarian, I suspect more than a few would say yes.

But try explaining that in certain circles in Madrid.

Q. Did your role in dealing with Brexit benefit you politically?

A. If I weigh everything up, it was not worth it.

I had to travel to Madrid countless times and argue with just about everyone.

Brexit also created tensions within my own team.

But taking such a public stance undoubtedly brought me greater visibility.

So yes, in that sense, it helped politically, but that was never my objective when I entered politics.

Q. To the point where 75% of voters backed your party at the last local election, after which you considered expanding into regional politics.

A. Yes.

Q. Is that project still alive?

A. I cannot see myself becoming involved in another election campaign.

That would mean competing on a completely different stage, with different teams and very different resources.

I do not think we will pursue it.

Ultimately, however, that decision belongs to the party's executive committee.

I am simply another member of the party.