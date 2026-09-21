Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 21st Sep, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Cross-border worker Seila Pavón to stand as PSOE candidate for La Línea

Seila Pavón.

By Maria Jesus Corrales
21st September 2026

Cross-border worker Seila Pavón Guerrero will be the PSOE candidate for La Línea in the municipal elections due to be held in May 2027.

The PSOE Provincial Executive Committee in Cádiz approved her nomination on Monday morning.

Ms Pavón is a law graduate from the University of Cádiz and is living in La Línea since 2002. She has developed her professional career in management, administration and team coordination roles at companies linked to business activity with Gibraltar, including several years working on the Rock.

Her professional experience includes organisation, planning and improving commercial processes. She has also completed seminars in cross-border cooperation.

The PSOE considers her experience important in providing a direct perspective on strategic issues for the municipality, including employment, mobility across the Campo de Gibraltar, economic activity, relations between neighbouring communities and work-life balance.

She also has a background in sport and equestrianism, having held teaching and management roles at equestrian centres.

The Socialists said Pavón had the qualities needed to lead a renewing and open project capable of offering a solid and accessible alternative for government in the municipality.

Ms Pavón is the mother of a five-year-old boy and is a recently affiliated Socialist. She stood in the most recent election for Otra Línea Es Posible (OLEP), an experience which allowed her to gain a deeper understanding of the political and community reality of the town before stepping forward to lead the PSOE project in La Línea.

Her candidacy represents the PSOE's intention to open a new chapter in La Línea, with a project focused on the future and aimed at overcoming the internal crisis that followed the departure of Gemma Araujo.

The party decided to appoint Ms Pavón after the local executive committee was unable to hold primaries or find a candidate for the upcoming local elections.

Most Read

Brexit

Gibraltar seeks solution after residents wrongly registered on EES 

Thu 17th Sep, 2026

Local News

As long-stay patients move to Rooke, plans for new services at St Bernard’s Hospital

Mon 21st Sep, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

New bus stop signs and solar-powered lighting rolled out across Gibraltar

Mon 21st Sep, 2026

Local News

Former teacher and Scout leader who preyed on teenage boys jailed 14 years 

Mon 21st Sep, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st September 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
La Linea museum launches third edition of previously unseen Cruz Herrera paintings

21st September 2026

UK/Spain News
Drugs-related offenders increasingly using military-grade weapons, Spanish prosecutors say

21st September 2026

UK/Spain News
Interest rates held at 3.75% but Bank warns Iran war could mean future hike

17th September 2026

UK/Spain News
Ladbrokes owner Entain set to axe a fifth of customer care jobs globally 

16th September 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026