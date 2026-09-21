Cross-border worker Seila Pavón to stand as PSOE candidate for La Línea

Cross-border worker Seila Pavón Guerrero will be the PSOE candidate for La Línea in the municipal elections due to be held in May 2027.

The PSOE Provincial Executive Committee in Cádiz approved her nomination on Monday morning.

Ms Pavón is a law graduate from the University of Cádiz and is living in La Línea since 2002. She has developed her professional career in management, administration and team coordination roles at companies linked to business activity with Gibraltar, including several years working on the Rock.

Her professional experience includes organisation, planning and improving commercial processes. She has also completed seminars in cross-border cooperation.

The PSOE considers her experience important in providing a direct perspective on strategic issues for the municipality, including employment, mobility across the Campo de Gibraltar, economic activity, relations between neighbouring communities and work-life balance.

She also has a background in sport and equestrianism, having held teaching and management roles at equestrian centres.

The Socialists said Pavón had the qualities needed to lead a renewing and open project capable of offering a solid and accessible alternative for government in the municipality.

Ms Pavón is the mother of a five-year-old boy and is a recently affiliated Socialist. She stood in the most recent election for Otra Línea Es Posible (OLEP), an experience which allowed her to gain a deeper understanding of the political and community reality of the town before stepping forward to lead the PSOE project in La Línea.

Her candidacy represents the PSOE's intention to open a new chapter in La Línea, with a project focused on the future and aimed at overcoming the internal crisis that followed the departure of Gemma Araujo.

The party decided to appoint Ms Pavón after the local executive committee was unable to hold primaries or find a candidate for the upcoming local elections.