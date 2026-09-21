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Mon 21st Sep, 2026

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La Linea museum launches third edition of previously unseen Cruz Herrera paintings

By Maria Jesus Corrales
21st September 2026

The Museo Cruz Herrera is exhibiting 23 paintings by the prolific portraitist that have never had a public showing as part of the third edition of its Ineditos initiative which aims to bring his little-known works to greater prominence. 

The museum has previously displayed collections of its prolific namesake’s work, such as an exhibition in January featuring portraits exclusively of blonde women. 

Director Mercedes Corbacho said that around 40% of the museum’s Cruz Herrera paintings have never been exhibited publicly and remain in storage due to a lack of space. 

“This year, we are celebrating the 10th anniversary [of the museum]. So, we are choosing collections from time to time to get these works known to the public,” she told the Chronicle. 

The Ineditos initiative continues to showcase works on loan from private collectors with three on display today, including one that travelled to La Línea from London. 

The owner, Ms Corbacho said, “found us on the internet. He owns Cruz Herrera’s portrait of his mother, a Hindu, and he is happy to have it on display here.” 

This portrait has been chosen to feature as the official banner for the third edition of Ineditos. 

Also on show will be other portraits, nudes, sketches and small-format works. 

José Cruz Herrera was born in La Linea in 1890, a student at the Real Academia de Bellas Artes de San Fernando, and received numerous awards and accolades during his life and career. 

The third edition of Ineditos runs until October 17. The museum is also marking its 10th anniversary with around 250,000 visitors recorded over the decade. 

In the 10 years since the museum’s launch, it has hosted 135 exhibitions, 35 concerts, 37 book and magazine launches, and 29 lectures to 250,000 visitors. 

Gallery by courtesy of Museo Cruz Herrera:

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