Gabriella Luque awarded 1st Princess at Mrs Europe 2026 in Tallinn

Gabriella Luque was awarded 1st Princess at Mrs Europe 2026 on Saturday, representing Gibraltar on the international stage after being crowned 1st Princess at Mrs Gibraltar 2026 last month.

She was also presented with the Charity Award for the forum presentation she delivered during the competition, which focused on social media and the responsibility it involves.

Her presentation included a personal story and highlighted the importance of using social media responsibly and positively.

“We are extremely proud of what Gabby has achieved. From entering Mrs Gibraltar with no previous pageant experience to becoming Mrs Gibraltar 2026 1st Princess and now achieving 1st Princess at MrsEurope, it has been an incredible journey for her,” the organisation said.

“Most importantly, she has represented Gibraltar with pride throughout the entire experience.”

Luque arrived in Estonia on September 15, with the competition programme running through to the Grand Final on September 19.

The programme included a series of activities, photoshoots and masterclasses.

On Wednesday, delegates took part in a national costume photoshoot, followed by a tour of Tallinn’s Old Town and further photoshoots and activities.

Thursday included the Mrs Europe Forum, where Luque presented her topic, Responsibility for social media.

Her presentation focused particularly on young people and the importance of considering how social media is used, as well as the impact words and actions online can have on others.

The delegates also visited a rehabilitation centre later that day and took part in an evening masterclass.

Friday included further activities and masterclasses, followed by the final rehearsal ahead of the competition.

The Mrs Europe 2026 Grand Final took place on Saturday, September 19, beginning at 4.15pm following the general rehearsal. The delegates also attended the Grand Final dinner that evening.

Luque returned home after the competition, with the official programme concluding on Sunday, September 20.