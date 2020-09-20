Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Cross-border worker with Covid-19 dies in Spain

REUTERS/Jon Nazca

By Chronicle Staff
20th September 2020

A woman in her 40s who worked in Gibraltar and lived in Spain has died after contracting Covid-19, the Gibraltar Government said on Sunday, as it warned too that the virus was ‘migrating’ to older people on the Rock.

The woman was diagnosed and died in Spain, where she was a resident, according to No.6 Convent Place.

“The Government has become aware of this death through persons who know the deceased,” No.6 said in a statement.

“It has been confirmed through contact between the relevant medical authorities.”

“The Government would like to express its most sincere condolences to her family, friends and work colleagues.”

No.6 repeated earlier advice urging members of the public to take extra precautions if travelling to Spain, including the use of face masks, maintaining social distancing and high levels of hygiene.

The Government also warned that the average age of those infected with Covid-19 in Gibraltar continued to rise and was ‘migrating’ to the over 70s.

This is in line with the trend in many parts of Europe, where younger generation contracted the virus and then passed it on to their parents and grandparents.

The number of active cases in Gibraltar now includes five persons who are over 70, No.6 said.

“This was anticipated by the earlier statements from the Government calling on those over 70 to avoid contact with younger family members and for those over 70 to stay at home insofar as possible,” it added in the statement.

“It is essential that those who are over 70 or who are vulnerable should continue to follow the advice given by the Government and Public Health Gibraltar.”

“This includes avoiding unnecessary contact with other people and making use of the Golden Hour facilities provided.”

“The Government intends to further extend the facilities available to assist the elderly.”

On Sunday there were 21 active cases of Covid-19 in Gibraltar, according to the latest GHA data.

A further 172 people were in self isolation.

Cross-border worker with Covid-19 dies in Spain

