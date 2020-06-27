Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Cross-border workers urged to download virus tracing app

By Chronicle Staff
27th June 2020

Cross frontier workers have been urged to download the GHA’s Beat COVID contact tracing app in order to control the spread of Covid-19.

As Gibraltar is easing out of the public health emergency, thousands of cross frontier workers will be entering daily as they return to work.

According to a statement received by Europa Press, the GHA said it is “essential” to carry out all precautionary measures against the spread of the virus.

Acting Medical Director, Dr Krish Rawal, said: “At the moment the fight against the spread of the virus comes down to responsibility rather than a matter of restrictions, which is why we are asking all cross-border workers to download and activate the app.”

“By looking after themselves they will help to look after colleagues while also protecting their loved ones”.

While the app is available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Gibraltar residents, those living across the frontier can visit https://www.gibraltar.gov.gi/beatcovidapp and download it there for free.

