Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 30th Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Cross Frontier Group calls for ‘pragmatism’ and a deal

Brian Reyes

By Chronicle Staff
30th December 2020

The Cross Frontier Group has written to Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to highlight the need for a post-Brexit deal that secures frontier fluidity at the border after Brexit.

The group, which brings together unions and business organisations from both sides of the border, called for “pragmatism” in the face of “maximum uncertainty” just two days from the end of the transition period.

“As you will be aware, there is an interdependence not just only on the economic side, but also socially in this area, as can be expected of neighbouring populations that are forced to understand each other in order to live together,” they said in the letter, which was made public on Tuesday night.

“These ties that unite us make it necessary for pragmatism to reign in the negotiations and for the interests of citizens to be placed above any other issues.”

“We consider, and believe we share with you, that the main objective of a government is to respond to the demands and aspirations of its people, especially when these are legitimate and reasonable, such as those of the Gibraltarian and Campo-Gibraltarian citizens, reason why, we reiterate our call for an agreement that allows us a peaceful coexistence and common development between the communities that populate both territories.”

“If your governments have been able to reach a general agreement for Brexit, we are firmly convinced that they can use that same spirit and talent to offer us a solution to the citizens of the Campo de Gibraltar and Gibraltar.”

The Cross Frontier Group’s members include the Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce, GGCA, GFSB, GTA / NASUWT, Unite the Union, Confederacion de Empresarios of the Province of Cádiz, Asociacion de la Pequeña y Mediana Empresa de La Línea, CCOO, UGT and the Camara de Comercio, Industria y Navegacion del Campo de Gibraltar.

Most Read

Brexit

Negotiations continue ‘every hour available’ as post-Brexit deal for Gib ‘remarkably close’

Tue 29th Dec, 2020

Local News

Picardo urges negotiators to ‘defeat 300 years of history’ and seal post-Brexit deal for Gibraltar and Campo

Sun 27th Dec, 2020

Brexit

Gib deal ‘perfectly possible, but no plan B', Gonzalez Laya says

Mon 28th Dec, 2020

Local News

Lottery joy as OFT team scoop £700,000 winnings

Fri 18th Dec, 2020

Local News

Govt tightens Covid measures further, including night-time curfew and closure of non-essential shops

Sun 27th Dec, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
UK has 'political and moral obligation' to secure post-Brexit deal for Gibraltar, Commons told

30th December 2020

Local News
New Year curfew as virus cases continue to climb

30th December 2020

Local News
Govt tightens Covid measures further, including night-time curfew and closure of non-essential shops

27th December 2020

Local News
Picardo urges negotiators to ‘defeat 300 years of history’ and seal post-Brexit deal for Gibraltar and Campo

27th December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020