Cross Frontier Group calls for ‘pragmatism’ and a deal

The Cross Frontier Group has written to Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to highlight the need for a post-Brexit deal that secures frontier fluidity at the border after Brexit.

The group, which brings together unions and business organisations from both sides of the border, called for “pragmatism” in the face of “maximum uncertainty” just two days from the end of the transition period.

“As you will be aware, there is an interdependence not just only on the economic side, but also socially in this area, as can be expected of neighbouring populations that are forced to understand each other in order to live together,” they said in the letter, which was made public on Tuesday night.

“These ties that unite us make it necessary for pragmatism to reign in the negotiations and for the interests of citizens to be placed above any other issues.”

“We consider, and believe we share with you, that the main objective of a government is to respond to the demands and aspirations of its people, especially when these are legitimate and reasonable, such as those of the Gibraltarian and Campo-Gibraltarian citizens, reason why, we reiterate our call for an agreement that allows us a peaceful coexistence and common development between the communities that populate both territories.”

“If your governments have been able to reach a general agreement for Brexit, we are firmly convinced that they can use that same spirit and talent to offer us a solution to the citizens of the Campo de Gibraltar and Gibraltar.”

The Cross Frontier Group’s members include the Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce, GGCA, GFSB, GTA / NASUWT, Unite the Union, Confederacion de Empresarios of the Province of Cádiz, Asociacion de la Pequeña y Mediana Empresa de La Línea, CCOO, UGT and the Camara de Comercio, Industria y Navegacion del Campo de Gibraltar.