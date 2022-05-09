Cross-Frontier Group urges negotiators to ‘rise to the occasion’ and seal treaty

The Cross-Frontier Group has called on the governments of the UK, Spain and Gibraltar to “rise to the occasion and unblock the negotiation” for a UK/EU treaty on the Rock’s post-Brexit relations with the bloc.

The plea comes as negotiators are set to meet in London on Tuesday for the eighth formal round of talks since the process started last October.

The Cross-Frontier Group, which brings together unions and business organisations from both sides of the border, was reflecting the growing concerns of citizens and businesses over the delays with the negotiation and the uncertainty this is generating.

Although negotiators have been reluctant to set deadlines, they had hoped to seal an agreement by Easter but missed that target date.

"Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar deserve to get out of the situation of uncertainty in which we have been subjected to for years due to Brexit, and therefore we need an agreement that responds to the citizens of both communities and allows the deepening of their historical economic, human and cultural relations," the Cross-Frontier Group said in a statement.

“The business and trade union organisations that make up this group have not wanted to hide their concern about the continuous delays that are taking place in the negotiation process and that affect and concern workers and businesses in the area, taking into account that the initial deadline set for the end of last year followed by a new one for the Easter week this year, have not been met.”

The group called on the negotiating governments and the EU to secure a commitment for a treaty for Gibraltar’s future relations with the EU in line with the roadmap set out in the New Year’s Eve agreement.

"We are aware of the difficulties of the negotiating process, but we consider that if it has been possible to sign four memorandums and a preliminary agreement, the political will of our governments must make possible a definitive agreement that allows us to initiate a new stage of cooperation and neighbourhood relations that presupposes those who recognise themselves as friends and allies,” the group added in its statement.

“The Cross-Frontier Group believes that the governments of Spain, the United Kingdom and Gibraltar must once again live up to the historical moment and must offer citizens a solution to a problem that affects the daily lives of thousands of people, and they must do so without delay to end the uncertainty suffered by the citizens of this area.”