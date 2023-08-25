Crown drops case against man who spent three weeks on remand
A man who spent three weeks on remand was released from jail after the Crown dropped all charges because of insufficient evidence. Peter West, 67, of Devil's Tower Road, had denied one count of acquisition, possession or use of criminal property and one count of unauthorised access to computer material. The case related to alleged...
