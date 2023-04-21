Cruise crews donate tips to Mission to Seafarers

Crew tips in fifty-five different currencies were donated to The Mediterranean Mission to Seafarers.

Cruise ship Mein Schiff Herz made its last visit to Gibraltar as part of the Tui fleet before being refurbished and sailing as part of the Marella line.

To mark the occasion members of the crew donated some of their tips to The Mission bases on the North Mole in appreciation of the support given to seafarers.

This was presented to Port Chaplain Revd Chris Rushton by First Purser, Kim Nico Ziegenbein.

The tips were in a crate of fifty-five different world-wide currencies representing the many countries that the ship has visited.