CSRO introduces new format for marriage certificates

The Civil Status and Registration Office has announced the first phase of a series of enhancements to certificates issued by the department starting with a newly introduced Marriage Certificate format has been designed to improve usability and ensure greater compatibility with future requirements.

This will come into effect as from Monday, March 17, 2025.

Previously, marriage certificates in Gibraltar were printed on bespoke-sized documents that exceeded standard A4 length, making them difficult to copy and manage generally, said a statement from the Government.

The new format will now be printed on A4 size, ensuring easier handling, better legibility and improved convenience for individuals and institutions requiring certified copies.

“A key enhancement in the new design is the inclusion of security features within the A4 paper, making the certificates harder to forge and ensuring authenticity,” said the statement.

“Additionally, section headings will now include translations in French and Spanish, facilitating greater international recognition and assisting foreign authorities in processing these documents more efficiently.”

The Government added that the initiative is part of a broader effort to modernise the marriage registration system and civil documentation in Gibraltar, as well as improve IT services across the CSRO.

Following the rollout of the updated marriage certificates, similar enhancements will be introduced for civil partnership certificates and the registration of births and deaths in due course.

The CSRO thanked the Information Technology and Logistics Department for their collaboration on the project, with special thanks given to Tyrone Manasco and Warren Gomez for “their invaluable contributions and assistance”.

The Head of the CSRO, Karl Triay, said that this modernisation effort aligns with making the official documents more accessible, secure and user-friendly.

“The enhanced security features ensure the integrity of our certificates, while the upcoming introduction of digitally signed certificates in due course will further improve efficiency and security in digital document handling,” he said.

“The CSRO remains committed to enhancing public services and will continue to implement initiatives that improve accessibility and efficiency in official documentation.”

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, also welcomed the project as part of the Government’s broader commitment to modernising public services.

"This enhancement to marriage certificates is another step in the ongoing digital transformation of Government services,” he said.

“By improving accessibility, security and international recognition of official documents, we are ensuring that Gibraltar remains at the forefront of efficient and modern civil registration.”

“The move towards digitally signed certificates in the future is particularly important, as it aligns with our commitment to innovation and streamlined public administration.”

“I commend the CSRO and ITLD teams for their hard work and dedication in delivering these improvements and I look forward to further advancements that will continue to enhance the way Government serves the public."