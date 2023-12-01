Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 1st Dec, 2023

Cultural Awards celebrates local talent and successes at home and abroad

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
1st December 2023

The Cultural Awards celebrated local talent on Wednesday evening, with acclaimed singer song-writer Albert Hammond recognised with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Mr Hammond is known across the globe for his chart-topping successes and is hailed for his song-writing talents, having written and produced songs for legendary singers. At the Sunborn on Wednesday he was recognised...

