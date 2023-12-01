Cultural Awards celebrates local talent and successes at home and abroad
The Cultural Awards celebrated local talent on Wednesday evening, with acclaimed singer song-writer Albert Hammond recognised with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Mr Hammond is known across the globe for his chart-topping successes and is hailed for his song-writing talents, having written and produced songs for legendary singers. At the Sunborn on Wednesday he was recognised...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here