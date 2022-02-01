Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Cultural Exchange between Gibraltar and Morocco next week

Claire Trichot.

By Chronicle Staff
1st February 2022

The Strait of Gibraltar Association in partnership with the Gibraltar Morocco Business Association will hold an online Cultural Exchange between Gibraltar and Morocco next week.

The online event will be a live stream an interview with Claire Trichot, Territorial Director of the NGO Casal Dels Infants in Morocco, President of the Association 100% Mamans in Tangier Morocco and Coordinator of the delegation of the French Committee for Child Relief (CFSE) Tangier Morocco.

The interview will be hosted by Henry Sacramento who will be accepting questions from the general public to be put live to Ms Trichot.

The live stream will be held on Tuesday, February 8, at 6pm Gibraltar time, on the Strait of Gibraltar Association Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GibraltarAssociation

