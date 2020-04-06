Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 6th Apr, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Culture in the home today

By Chronicle Staff
6th April 2020

Gibraltar Cultural Services and GAMPA continue with the programme of events featured online daily as from 10am.

The programme aims to support the community offering entertainment, education and information.

The online programme is a daytime service, providing an online programming of shows, performances and other educational initiatives. The general public can view these programmes online via culture.gi and gampa.gi websites as well as their social media portals including Facebook.

TODAY
10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library
10.30am Catch up Storytelling for Children
11am GAMPA performance
12noon GibTalks 2015 featuring The Hon Prof Dr John Cortes
2pm BrightMed Talks featuring Lt Gen Edward Davis and Safia Taleb Ali-al Souhail.

Most Read

Local News

Cruise ship crewman dies with virus-type symptoms, leaving port facing public health dilemma

Sat 28th Mar, 2020

Local News

BA maintains ‘lifeline’ air link to Gib

Sat 4th Apr, 2020

Local News

La Linea businessman proposes city’s highest award for Gibraltar and CM

Wed 1st Apr, 2020

Local News

easyJet confirm 10 flights over next week

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

Twenty-two year old Gibraltarian in front line of Covid-19 crisis in London hospitals

Thu 2nd Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th April 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
For Beatrice, isolating indoors is made better by painting the outdoors

6th April 2020

Features
Smile – it’s the essence of our humanity

6th April 2020

Features
WWII statue returns to prominent place in COVID-19 crisis

6th April 2020

Features
Google data shines light on whether coronavirus lockdowns worldwide are working

6th April 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020