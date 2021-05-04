Culture v Covid exhibition to formally open today
An exhibition reflecting on Gibraltar during the past year of the Covid-19 pandemic will be formally opened this evening. Chronicle reporter Eyleen Gomez spoke to Gibraltar Culture Services CEO Seamus Byrne and Head of Cultural Development Davina Barbara about the new exhibition. The time to reflect on the pandemic has come with a new exhibition...
