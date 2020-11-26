Customs and police seize cannabis in separate operations

Customs officers seized 2.9 kilos of cannabis resin in the area of Eastern Beach this week.

The street value of the drugs is approximately £14,500, according to a statement.

Officers were carrying out a regular patrol of Eastern Beach on Wednesday morning when they spotted a number of empty fuel tanks along the shoreline.

A search was conducted and 12 empty containers were found.

A few hours later and acting on information received by a member of the public, officers retrieved four packages wrapped in brown tape in the same area.

The four packages revealed twenty slabs of cannabis resin weighing 2.9 kilos and with a street value of £14,500.

Investigations continue.

POLICE TOO

In a separate operation, officer of the Royal Gibraltar Police seized cannabis resin worth £6,500 from a building in the area of Sir Herbert Miles Road.

The seizure followed a search conducted with the assistance of the Customs Dog Section.

An investigation is under way.