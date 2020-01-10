Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 10th Jan, 2020

Customs car crashes during suspect chase

By Gabriella Peralta
10th January 2020

A Customs car crashed into the Quick Fit garage during a chase this morning where another Customs vehicle was rammed.

A Customs officer pursuing the suspect vehicle was injured in the incident, suffering facial bleeding and was treated in St Bernard’s Hospital.

The Government spokesman said Customs were undergoing an anti-smuggling operation when the incident occurred.

“In the early hours of this morning, in the area of Bayside Road as a result of an anti-smuggling operation, a suspect vehicle rammed an unmarked customs vehicle which was displaying blue lights and siren,” a Government spokesman said.

“A search for the suspect vehicle ensued following in which it was chased down Devils Tower Road by another Customs vehicle which crashed into the door of Quick Fit.”

“One officer suffered facial bleeding and was conveyed to St Bernard’s Hospital for treatment.”

The suspect vehicle was subsequently located in the area, but no arrests have as yet been made.

The search for the suspect continues and the ongoing investigation is active.

