Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 16th Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Customs in two tobacco operations

By Chronicle Staff
16th November 2020

HM Customs seized 1100 cartons of cigarettes in two incidents on Sunday night, including one involving a high-speed boat chase through the harbour.

The first incident involved the Customs boat patrol boat HMC Seeker, which gave chase to a small rigid-hulled inflatable boat near the Gibraltar coastline.

Upon approaching the small vessel, the HMC Seeker noticed it was loaded with “boxes wrapped in plastic bags” which began to be jettisoned as the small vessel attempted to make an escape.

Speeding through the harbour, the small boat navigated under and out through the other side of the extension jetty thus successfully avoiding arrest, with the HM Custom’s crew retrieving 700 cartons of cigarettes from the water.

The second incident, which saw the seizure of an additional 400 cartons of cigarettes, took place on the same night, this time involving the Enforcement Unit patrol crew who were dispatched to the Halifax Road Area.

Upon arrival at the scene, the officers discovered an unlocked Spanish registered vehicle abandoned at the roundabout with the keys still in the ignition.

A subsequent search followed, with the unit locating the second batch of cartons of cigarettes at the scene.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

Most Read

Local News

Govt files application for 665-bed hostel near Eastern Beach

Wed 11th Nov, 2020

Local News

Two women reported for breaking Covid isolation

Tue 10th Nov, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia to tighten Covid-19 restrictions, ban movement between municipalities

Sun 8th Nov, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
First batch of Covid-19 vaccines could arrive in Gib before Christmas

16th November 2020

Local News
Cortes opens ‘Creatives Exhibition with LEGO Bricks’

16th November 2020

Local News
Gibraltar briefs EU Committee of the Regions on border concerns

16th November 2020

Local News
Airfield exercise tests response to major incident

16th November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020