Customs officers seize cigarette haul concealed in vehicle tyres

Customs officers arrested two Spanish nationals after discovering the wheels of their car were stuffed with cigarettes.

The two were stopped by officers from the Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team after they were seen acting suspiciously in the area of Flat Bastion Road at around 4pm on Tuesday.

The officers followed them and conducted a stop and search on Line Wall Road before taking the vehicle to Four Corners.

“A systematic search was then conducted, revealing 14 cartons and four packets of cigarettes in the front left tyre,” HM Customs (Gibraltar) said in a statement.

“The defendants then admitted that all four tyres were loaded with the same amount of cigarettes.”

“In total, officers seized 57 cartons and six packets of cigarettes.”

Investigations continue, the Customs statement added.