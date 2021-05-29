Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 29th May, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Customs retrieve £150,000 worth of cannabis

By Chronicle Staff
29th May 2021

A cannabis bale with a street value of £150,000 was retrieved from the sea by Customs on Friday morning a few hours after a number of high-speed chases.
On four separate occasions, the HMC Searcher gave chase to Rigid-Hull Inflatable Boats who made their way through Gibraltar waters but left due to Customs’ presence.
At around 10am yesterday morning, an off-duty officer alerted Customs of various objects floating in the bay.
Four objects were retrieved in the area where all the chases took place, a spokesman for Customs said.
These included a bale of cannabis resin weighing approximately 33 kilos, a medical kid bag, and two fuel canisters.
A thorough search was carried out but nothing further was found, Customs said.

Most Read

Local News

Travel soars with passenger rates tripling and hotel bookings ‘unprecedented’

Sat 29th May, 2021

Local News

First Southampton flight to Gib reunites family

Tue 25th May, 2021

Local News

First woman inspector hopes others will follow

Fri 28th May, 2021

Local News

Two more Covid cases detected

Thu 27th May, 2021

Local News

Second Covid case confirmed as false positive

Sun 23rd May, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th May 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Travel soars with passenger rates tripling and hotel bookings ‘unprecedented’

29th May 2021

Local News
Restrictions eased for ERS and GHA visits

29th May 2021

Local News
Gib celebrates Birmingham inaugural flight

29th May 2021

Local News
RGP investigate dangerous driving incident

29th May 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021