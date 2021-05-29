Customs retrieve £150,000 worth of cannabis

A cannabis bale with a street value of £150,000 was retrieved from the sea by Customs on Friday morning a few hours after a number of high-speed chases.

On four separate occasions, the HMC Searcher gave chase to Rigid-Hull Inflatable Boats who made their way through Gibraltar waters but left due to Customs’ presence.

At around 10am yesterday morning, an off-duty officer alerted Customs of various objects floating in the bay.

Four objects were retrieved in the area where all the chases took place, a spokesman for Customs said.

These included a bale of cannabis resin weighing approximately 33 kilos, a medical kid bag, and two fuel canisters.

A thorough search was carried out but nothing further was found, Customs said.