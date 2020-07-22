Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Customs seize 900 cartons of cigarettes

By Chronicle Staff
22nd July 2020

Customs officers seized a total of 900 cartons of cigarettes, two cars and one radio transceiver in a recent operation in the area of Emmerson’s Place.

Officers noticed two Gibraltar-registered Mitsubishi Space Wagons entering the area at speed at around 2.30am on Monday morning.

A large group of people quickly left the area after three Customs patrol vehicles and one Customs vessel attended the scene.

Officers neared the shoreline where a number of small inflatable boats were seen leaving at speed.

In total, the officers seized 900 cartons of cigarettes of various brands which were found inside the vehicles and scattered amongst the rocks.

The officers also seized one radio transceiver.

Investigations continue.

