Fri 10th Feb, 2023

Customs seizes 120 large canisters of Nitrous Oxide

By Chronicle Staff
10th February 2023

Officers of the Enforcement Division of HM Customs detained a local man importing a commercial quantity of Nitrous Oxide last Thursday.

At around 3.30pm, officers at the border stopped a Gibraltar-registered vehicle as it entered the jurisdiction driven by a local man.

Officers found boxes containing a commercial quantity of Nitrous Oxide.

A thorough search of the vehicle was conducted revealing more boxes and separate canisters inside the vehicle covered with clothes.

The consignment was then counted and a total of 120 sizable canisters of Nitrous Oxide were seized.

All the canisters have a maximum capacity of approximately 640 grams.

The person was detained and the investigation continues.

Nitrous Oxide is a restricted commodity and can only be imported under the authority of an import licence issued by the Collector of Customs upon application.

The gas is commonly used as a legal high despite the inherent dangers associated with its abuse through inhalation, including dizziness, unconsciousness, asphyxia, psychosis and even death.

Inhaling the gas also slows down the brain’s activity and the body’s responses, making it dangerous to drive under its influence.

“The Government restricted the importation of products containing Nitrous Oxide in 2020 in order to protect our young people from its harmful effects,” said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

“This excellent enforcement work from HM Customs has kept this large quantity safely off Gibraltar’s streets.”

