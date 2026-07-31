Yellow alert issued as temperatures set to reach 31°C

A yellow alert for high temperatures has been issued from Sunday, August 2, to Tuesday, August 4, with temperatures expected to reach 31°C or higher.

The alert will remain in place throughout each day.

In a statement from the Government, it is noted that while most people are expected to cope with the hot weather, older adults, children under five, pregnant women and those with diabetes or heart conditions may face a higher risk.

People are advised to drink water regularly, even when they are not thirsty, and to avoid going outside where possible during the hottest part of the day, between 2pm and 6pm.

Light, loose clothing and sunscreen are also recommended.

The public is also being encouraged to check on neighbours or relatives who may need help, and those working outdoors should take regular breaks in the shade.