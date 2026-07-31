New mosquito treatment programme launched for summer

The Environmental Agency and Public Health Gibraltar have issued their annual advice on preventing mosquito bites and announced a new larvicidal treatment programme with the Technical Services Department.

Mosquito activity increases during the warmer months and, while most species found locally are nuisance-biters, they can still cause discomfort and secondary infections.

The two species most commonly encountered in Gibraltar are Culex pipiens, which is mainly active during the evening and at night, and Aedes albopictus, also known as the Asian Tiger Mosquito, which bites during the day.

Culex pipiens does not transmit serious diseases in Gibraltar but can cause painful swelling, particularly in sensitive individuals.

The Asian Tiger Mosquito can cause notable irritation and is capable of transmitting several diseases in other regions. However, Gibraltar’s ecological conditions and surveillance data indicate a low risk of local transmission.

This summer, the Environmental Agency has introduced targeted larvicidal treatments in storm drains and other priority areas where mosquitoes are known to breed.

The treatments are being carried out with the Technical Services Department as part of scheduled drain-maintenance work.

The programme includes the use of environmentally approved larvicides, the mapping of breeding sites, coordinated access to infrastructure and monitoring to assess its effectiveness.

The agencies said the approach was intended to reduce mosquito populations at source and lower nuisance biting.

Surveys carried out by the Environmental Agency with Wildlife Gibraltar and entomologists from the UK Health Security Agency have concluded that Gibraltar continues to present a low risk for West Nile virus.

According to the advisory, local environmental conditions do not support the mosquito species involved in sustained transmission.

However, West Nile virus activity has been reported in parts of neighbouring Spain and people visiting wetlands, marshes or other natural areas there this summer are advised to take additional precautions.

The public is encouraged to use repellents containing at least 20% DEET on exposed skin and to wear long sleeves, trousers and socks during peak biting periods.

People should also install or repair window screens, remove standing water from containers and outdoor areas and keep gutters and drains clear of debris.

Those travelling to mosquito-prone regions should apply repellent regularly, consider avoiding wetland areas at dawn and dusk and seek medical advice if they develop symptoms within three weeks of returning.

The Environmental Agency and Public Health Gibraltar said they would continue monitoring mosquito activity and regional developments.