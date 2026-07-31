Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 31st Jul, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

New mosquito treatment programme launched for summer

By Chronicle Staff
31st July 2026

The Environmental Agency and Public Health Gibraltar have issued their annual advice on preventing mosquito bites and announced a new larvicidal treatment programme with the Technical Services Department.

Mosquito activity increases during the warmer months and, while most species found locally are nuisance-biters, they can still cause discomfort and secondary infections.

The two species most commonly encountered in Gibraltar are Culex pipiens, which is mainly active during the evening and at night, and Aedes albopictus, also known as the Asian Tiger Mosquito, which bites during the day.

Culex pipiens does not transmit serious diseases in Gibraltar but can cause painful swelling, particularly in sensitive individuals.

The Asian Tiger Mosquito can cause notable irritation and is capable of transmitting several diseases in other regions. However, Gibraltar’s ecological conditions and surveillance data indicate a low risk of local transmission.

This summer, the Environmental Agency has introduced targeted larvicidal treatments in storm drains and other priority areas where mosquitoes are known to breed.

The treatments are being carried out with the Technical Services Department as part of scheduled drain-maintenance work.

The programme includes the use of environmentally approved larvicides, the mapping of breeding sites, coordinated access to infrastructure and monitoring to assess its effectiveness.

The agencies said the approach was intended to reduce mosquito populations at source and lower nuisance biting.

Surveys carried out by the Environmental Agency with Wildlife Gibraltar and entomologists from the UK Health Security Agency have concluded that Gibraltar continues to present a low risk for West Nile virus.

According to the advisory, local environmental conditions do not support the mosquito species involved in sustained transmission.

However, West Nile virus activity has been reported in parts of neighbouring Spain and people visiting wetlands, marshes or other natural areas there this summer are advised to take additional precautions.

The public is encouraged to use repellents containing at least 20% DEET on exposed skin and to wear long sleeves, trousers and socks during peak biting periods.

People should also install or repair window screens, remove standing water from containers and outdoor areas and keep gutters and drains clear of debris.

Those travelling to mosquito-prone regions should apply repellent regularly, consider avoiding wetland areas at dawn and dusk and seek medical advice if they develop symptoms within three weeks of returning.

The Environmental Agency and Public Health Gibraltar said they would continue monitoring mosquito activity and regional developments.

Most Read

UK/Spain News

2.6 tonnes of cocaine seized in Atlantic, four arrests including Gibraltar resident

Mon 27th Jul, 2026

Local News

Airport ‘a different ballgame’ after catchment area expands to 4m people

Tue 28th Jul, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

UK/Spain News

Ceuta faces migration crisis as thousands cross uncontrolled from Morocco

Fri 31st Jul, 2026

Local News

Steady flow of freight but ‘teething issues’ continue at border 

Wed 29th Jul, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st July 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Customs seizes 240 kilos of cocaine from commercial ship

31st July 2026

Local News
Nominations sought for 2027 state honours and Gibraltar Award

31st July 2026

Local News
Yellow alert issued as temperatures set to reach 31°C

31st July 2026

Local News
Unite members back five-year public sector pay deal, but turnout low

30th July 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026