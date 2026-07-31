Nominations sought for 2027 state honours and Gibraltar Award

The Gibraltar Honours Board has invited nominations for state awards to recognise people who have made an exceptional contribution to Gibraltar’s wellbeing, achievements or reputation.

The board, chaired by the Governor, will meet in October 2026 to consider nominations for The King’s Birthday Honours List 2027 and the Gibraltar Award.

Nominations may be submitted by anyone for anyone and must be received by Friday, September 25, 2026.

They should be made using a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office nomination form and sent to the Secretary of the Gibraltar Honours Board at the Office of the Governor, The Convent, Main Street, Gibraltar GX11 1AA.

Forms and guidance are available from The Convent Reception on Main Street or by emailing enquiry.gibraltar@fcdo.gov.uk.

Up to two letters of endorsement from those with a personal knowledge of the nominee’s contribution or service should be enclosed as accompanying support for a nomination. Nominations can be submitted by anyone for anyone. Without a nomination, no award can be made.

Nominations will be considered for the Gibraltar Award, which recognises residents who have served Gibraltar and its people in an exceptional manner.

The board will also consider nominations for Companion of St Michael and St George, Commander of the Order of the British Empire, Officer of the Order of the British Empire, Member of the Order of the British Empire and the British Empire Medal.

The awards recognise different levels of achievement and service, ranging from prominent national or regional roles to sustained practical contributions to Gibraltar’s charitable, voluntary and wider community life.