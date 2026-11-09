Governor urges focus on police reform after RGP apology to Levy

The Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, has welcomed the joint statement issued by the Royal Gibraltar Police and James Levy, KC, on Friday night, adding the focus should now be on the reform of police governance.

In a statement, Sir Ben expressed full confidence in the RGP and its leadership, and said the agreement between the RGP and Mr Levy would “draw a line under this matter”.

Sir Ben was reacting after the RGP apologised to Mr Levy for causing him “personal and professional embarrassment” through the “procedurally flawed” manner in which it applied for warrants to search his office and home on May 6, 2020, as part of Operation Delhi.

“Complex investigations can give rise to difficult judgements and in this case, the RGP has acknowledged that aspects of the process concerning the application for search warrants against Mr Levy granted by the Stipendiary Magistrate on 6 May 2020 should have been handled differently,” Sir Ben said in the statement.

“The McGrail Inquiry report identified shortcomings in that process, while also concluding that the officers who applied for the warrants acted in good faith.”

“An important test of leadership in any profession is the willingness to recognise when processes have fallen short of the standards expected and crucially, to learn from them.”

“The Commissioner and his senior leadership team have done exactly that in relation to the shortcomings identified in the application for the search warrants.”

“In line with Sir Peter Openshaw’s recommendations, the RGP has also put in place a clear approach for future cases of comparable complexity, including the use of counsel to assist with applications to the courts.”

“I welcome the constructive approach and the opportunity this settlement provides us to move forward.”

“The focus now should be on the future: supporting the Commissioner as he takes forward operational reform of the RGP and the Steering Group’s work to reform its governance.”

“His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar has now published its White Paper, which will be followed by a Command Paper, enabling full consultation and parliamentary scrutiny of these important issues.”

“The Commissioner and his senior leadership team have my full confidence, and I commend all ranks of the RGP for the excellent work they do to keep us safe.”

“It is important to state that this statement relates solely and exclusively to the RGP’s application for, and the Magistrates’ Court’s grant of, the search warrants against Mr Levy on 6 May 2020. It does not relate to any other matter.”