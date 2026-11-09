Beyond Equality returns to Gibraltar for International Men's Day programme

The Ministry of Equality will mark International Men's Day with a programme of sessions led by UK-based non-profit organisation Beyond Equality, focusing on masculinity, relationships, emotional wellbeing and gender stereotypes.

The programme will include tailored sessions across community, educational and custodial settings.

Beyond Equality works with men and boys to rethink masculinities, challenge harmful stereotypes and help prevent gender-based violence.

The sessions will encourage discussion around healthy behaviours, positive role models and the pressures and expectations that can affect men and boys.

“The interactive sessions will provide participants with safe and supportive spaces in which to explore masculinity, relationships, emotional wellbeing and the pressures and expectations that can affect men and boys. They will also encourage open discussion around healthy behaviours, positive role models and the importance of challenging harmful gender stereotypes,” said a statement from the Government.

It will be the organisation's second visit to Gibraltar.

One workshop will be open to boys and young men aged between 16 and 24 and will take place at the Boat House at Bayside Sports Complex on November 19 from 5pm to 7pm.

The workshop is free but registration is required. Anyone wishing to attend can contact equality.events@gibraltar.gov.gi or call 200 66819.

International Men's Day is observed annually on November 19 and seeks to raise awareness of men's wellbeing, recognise positive male role models and highlight the contribution of men and boys to their families and communities.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: "International Men's Day provides an important opportunity to recognise the positive contribution made by men and boys within our families and our community, while also creating space for honest conversations about the challenges they may face.”

"I am pleased to welcome Beyond Equality back to Gibraltar for a second visit. By delivering sessions across a range of settings, we are ensuring that these important conversations reach people with a wide range of experiences and perspectives. I hope that participants will feel able to reflect openly, challenge stereotypes and consider how we can all contribute towards healthier relationships and a more equal society."