Fri 21st Aug, 2020

Customs tobacco arrests

By Chronicle Staff
20th August 2020

HM Customs have arrested a Spanish National and the Director of a local retail shop for tobacco related offences.

This follows an incident on Wednesday afternoon when officers saw a person leaving a retail shop in the area of Ocean Heights and loading master cases of cigarettes in a Spanish registered vehicle.

At this point, a Spanish national was arrested and the search of the vehicle revealed 200 cartons of cigarettes.

Subsequently the officers entered the retail shop and arrested the Director for tobacco related offences. During the search, Officers seized approximately 438 cartons of cigarettes, 32,850 euros and £18,825.

Both defendants were then conveyed to New Mole House Police Station for processing. Investigations continue.

