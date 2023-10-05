CWEIC Gibraltar visits Morocco to explore commonwealth commercial links

Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) recently visited Morocco to explore commercial links.

CWEIC Country Director for Gibraltar Jared Peralta was recently in Casablanca to attend a gala dinner for the centenary celebrations of the British Chamber of Commerce for Morocco, attended by the British Ambassador to Morocco, Simon Martin, as guest of honour.

"It was great to be able to meet with key stakeholders in Morocco and to learn more about the opportunities that exist across a wide range of emerging sectors,” Mr Peralta said.

“Of particular interest, I was keen to explore the opportunity of positioning Gibraltar as a stepping stone for Morocco into the Commonwealth and vice versa.”

“I am excited to have identified areas of common interest which I very much look forward to develop and nurture further, alongside our continued efforts to promote trade between Gibraltar and the Commonwealth.”

CWEIC is a commercial, not-for-profit membership organisation with an official mandate from the Commonwealth Heads of Government to facilitate trade and investment throughout the 56 Commonwealth member nations.

The role of CWEIC is to use the convening power and trusted network of the Commonwealth to drive trade and investment.