Cyclists and triathletes honour Sam O’Shea with Around the Rock tribute

A tribute to Sam O’Shea, one of the Rock’s best-loved cyclists and triathlete who lost his life in a tragic accident in France last year, was held on Saturday with an Around the Rock cycle and a plaque unveiling at Commonwealth Park.

Mr O’Shea had represented Gibraltar at Commonwealth Games and the Island Games on a number of occasions.

“He was the kind of teammate every rider hopes to have beside them,” president of the Gibraltar Cycling Association Mark Lett told the Chronicle.

“Strong when it mattered, steady when things got tough, and always there with a laugh when the suffering was done.”

“He rode hard, raced harder, and lived the moments in-between with a warmth that brought everyone together.”

“Whether it was the pressure of crunch time or a well earned beer after the finish, he reminded us what it meant to be part of a team.”

“He’ll always be in the miles we ride, the climbs we push through and the stories we tell after. Gone far too soon, but never forgotten,” he added.

At the unveiling in Commonwealth Park, the President of the Gibraltar Triathlon Association, Chris Walker, spoke for of the Triathlon Association, the Gibraltar Cycling Association and the Gibraltar Cycling Club when he thanked those who turned up to remember, “our friend, our colleague, our teammate Sam.”

“We wanted to have something as a permanent reminder of what Sam meant to all of us,” he said.

“I see many faces here and we talk about our memories of racing, competing and training with Sam. So it our pleasure to be able to do this today.”

A number of people wore the club’s latest cycling kit, designed to honour Mr O’Shea including a logo created specifically for him. Others wore kits that were identical to ones he would have worn when representing Gibraltar.

Mr O’Shea’s father, Paul, thanked everyone for taking part in the ride and the unveiling ceremony, and Sam’s sister, Holly, unveiled the plaque that bore the words ‘In memory of Sam O’Shea 1998-2025 Gibraltar Commonwealth Games cyclist 2022, Always remembered.’

A silhouette of Mr O’Shea adorns the plaque.

This silhouette is also being used by the Gibraltar Cycling Club on its membership cards for the year in tribute to Mr O’Shea.

Mr Walker also thanked the Government for allowing the placement of the plaque on the bench.

“Sam was passionate about representing Gibraltar internationally and especially at the Commonwealth Games so I am delighted that we will always have this plaque in Commonwealth Park to remember him,” Mr Walker told the Chronicle.

Charles Harrison , President of the Gibraltar Cycling Club told the Chronicle, “for all of us in the club, this was deeply felt.”

“And we know it resonated across the entire Gibraltar cycling and triathlon community.”

“Paul and Sam have been part of our club family for many years, and movements like this remind us just how close knit and supportive our community truly is.”

“As we move forward, we will continue to carry his memory with us.”

“His logo will remain on our kits as a lasting tribute, ensuring he rides with us in spirit every step of the way,” he added.