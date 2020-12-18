Cyclists ride around the Rock in green solidarity

Dozens of Ebikers and Brompton folding bike riders cycled in convoy around the Rock on Tuesday evening as part of a community event to bring like-minded road users together for Christmas.

Departing on a variety of styles of bikes all in a range of prices and engine power, the cyclists rode from Ocean Village and made their way down Watergardens heading towards Queensway.

They continued their journey south via Rosia Road and positive comments by some pedestrians were heard as they weaved their way out of the tunnels at Camp Bay.

The first stop was at Europa Point where there was a photo opportunity with the backdrop of the iconic lighthouse.

Following on from there the usual tough slog up Europa Advance Road was done with great ease by the electrical powered riders.

Stopping only for the traffic lights, the procession of bikes made its way towards Devil’s Tower Road and the Sundial roundabout before taking the turn back to Ocean Village.