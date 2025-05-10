Cyclists set to ride from Lourdes to Gibraltar in memory of Daphne Alcantara and to raise funds for health charities

A team of four cyclists will depart the Rock on Tuesday to make their way to Lourdes from where they will start their return journey to Gibraltar on Thursday on their bicycles, all in a bid to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research and Kidney Care Gibraltar

Jimmy Alcantara, Ian Howes, Glen Ballantine, and Tony Yusifredo are set to take on this challenge of a 1,200km over ten days with the support of Ian McGrail and Michael Vella, who are also experienced cyclists. As support crew they will manage logistics and assist the team throughout the journey.

Brain Tumour Research was selected as a charity in memory of the beloved Daphne Alcantara.

“Tragically Jimmy Alcantara’s wife, Daphne, was diagnosed too late with a benign brain tumour and underwent invasive surgery. Sadly, she passed away in June last year,” Mr Howes told the Chronicle.

“Jimmy is determined to raise awareness about the importance of early diagnosis to prevent others from suffering a similar fate.”

“Our message is simple but powerful: early diagnosis saves lives.”

“Through this demanding ride, we aim to highlight the importance of recognising symptoms early and seeking prompt medical advice.”

“Delays in diagnosis can have devastating consequences, and our journey is a metaphor for the difficult paths many face when battling health issues, but also a reminder of the life-changing power of early detection.”

All four cyclists are no strangers to endurance rides, having previously completed similar challenges.

Mr Howes described their training regime which has included cycling between 250 and 300 kilometres each week, combined with upper body strength training and cardiovascular conditioning.

Previously in 2013, they rode from Fatima to Gibraltar in aid of GADS and Breast Cancer Gibraltar Support group, followed by a London to Gibraltar ride in 2017 supporting Calpe House, in 2023 from Pamplona to raise funds for Pancreatic Cancer Gibraltar Support Group.

Mr Howes said that all costs from travel to accommodation and daily costs are fully covered by the riders and the support team, with the 1,200 km route being divided into 10 stages and overnight stops already booked in advance at hostels to help manage expenses.

“Each day will begin at 7am., with riders departing by 8:30 am,” he said.

“We will typically take two short breaks during the ride, one around the 50 km mark and another for a light lunch at approximately 100 km. “

With the cyclists expected to reach their daily destination between 4pm and 5pm., where the support team will have already arranged check-ins and other essential logistics.

Mr Howes described the community response so far as being “outstanding”.

“We are nearing the £8,000 milestone, and we extend heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported us, not only through donations but also through the generous provision of supplies such as snacks, energy gels, water, and transport,” he said.

“Special thanks to Holland and Barrett Gibraltar, Lewis Stagnetto, Toyota Gibraltar Stockholdings Ltd, Express Convenience Stores, Gib Oil, Peninsula DesElec, and Hassans.”

“With continued support, we hope to reach our £10,000 goal.”

He points out that every penny raised will be split equally between Brain Tumour Research and Kidney Care Gibraltar.

With Brain Tumour Research set to use the funds to continue its vital work in seeking a cure for all types of brain tumours. And Kidney Care Gibraltar, will allocate the funds towards supporting dialysis patients, enhancing their treatment journeys, and assisting transplant recipients during recovery.

The challenge begins on Thursday, May 15 and the team is expected to arrive at Casemates on Saturday, May 24, around noon.

“While the forecast predicts rain for the first three stages from Lourdes to Biescas, Zaragoza, and Molino de Aragón we remain hopeful for better weather as we move south,” said Mr Howes.

To donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ianalex-howes

You can also follow their journey on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Lourdes-to-Gibraltar-Charity-Ride/61567517322910