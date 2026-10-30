Czech ambassador describes Gibraltar treaty as ‘a great success for all of us’ 

The UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar is “a great success for all of us” and shows that solutions can be found even for “intractable problems”, the Czech Republic’s ambassador to the UK, Václav Bartuška, said during a visit to the Rock.

Mr Bartuška was here to support the Czech Republic’s Honorary Consul in Gibraltar, Stanislav Čech, who has been on the Rock for 20 years and has taken another five-year term in the post.

Mr Bartuška, who was appointed ambassador in London last year and had previously served since 2006 as the Czech Republic’s ambassador-at-large for energy security, viewed the Gibraltar agreement in a positive light, particularly as the UK and the EU work to strengthen their cooperation in key areas including security and defence.

“I think it's a great success for Gibraltar and for all of us, to be honest,” he told the Chronicle.

“Brexit has left many wounds and I think it's very wise for both sides to close those wounds because the world is changing very rapidly.”

“We have new worries, new problems.”

“There is no need for the European Union and the UK to have any contradictions.”

Mr Bartuška said that at the outset of the negotiation for the Gibraltar treaty, there had been scepticism that a deal could be reached given the entrenched positions on issues such as sovereignty.

“I think it shows that even intractable problems can be solved,” he said.

“Because when the discussion started years ago, there were so many people who believed that it can never be done, [that] it's impossible to have Gibraltar in both the European space, Schengen, and under the jurisdiction of the [British] Crown.”

“There were so many people who said that this is never possible.”

“Well, it happened.”

As a career diplomat, Mr Bartuška would not be drawn on whether a change of government in Spain’s forthcoming general election would have an impact on the treaty.

Polling predicts that the conservative Partido Popular could win the election and form a coalition government with the far-right Vox.

Both parties have stated repeatedly that Brexit was a missed opportunity to further Spain’s sovereignty aspirations and that the treaty delivers no benefits for Spain or the EU.

The question being asked here, in London and in Brussels is whether the right-wing criticism about the Gibraltar agreement is a sign of genuine resistance to come in the event of a change of government in Madrid, or face-saving rhetoric over a deal that benefits communities on both sides of the border.

“I will not comment on domestic politics of any member state, that would be absolutely unprofessional,” Mr Bartuška said.

“I would speak just generally that the European Union offers us all, all the member states, a unique opportunity to sometimes do unpopular things and blame it on Brussels.”

“So we can all do things which are necessary to be done, which are good for our countries, because we can blame somebody distant over there, and I think we all of us do it from time to time.”

“All 27 member states do it from time to time. It's actually very useful.”

“So I don't think that the treaty between European Union and United Kingdom will be in any way altered or changed.”

“I don't think so. I think that in the end, both sides are quite happy with what we have.”

During the visit this week, Mr Bartuška and Mr Čech called on the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia and several other ministers, as well visiting some local businesses and the Royal Navy flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth.

They discussed the treaty and potential opportunities between Gibraltar and the Czech Republic in areas such as healthcare, tourism and education.

Mr Bartuška also hosted a reception for the Gibraltar consular corps and guests [pictured above].

There are some 29 Czech nationals who are resident on the Rock, with another crossing in to work daily.

Additionally, around 150,000 Czech nationals visit Gibraltar every year, something Mr Bartuška experienced at first hand after bumping into several Czech families while touring the Upper Rock during his visit.