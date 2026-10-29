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Thu 29th Oct, 2026

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Local News

Gibraltar Sustainable Awards recognise environmental initiatives

By Chronicle Staff
29th October 2026

The Nautilus Project and the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses have recognised individuals, groups and initiatives for their environmental work at the eighth annual Gibraltar Sustainable Awards.

Held to mark World Sustainability Day, this year’s awards had the theme ‘An Environmental Alliance’ and highlighted work ranging from marine conservation and environmental education to sustainable business practices and digital solutions.

The awards recognised contributions across a range of categories, with Nadiushka Yeo taking first place in the Sustainable Christmas Decorations 2025 category and Manny Sardina named runner-up.

Jose Antonio Acosta received the Marine Life Rescuer award, while Michelle Rugeroni received The Green Mic Award and Nigel Jeffries was named Eco Canoeist of the Year.

The Gibraltar Music Trust received a commendation for Symphony of the Earth, while the Gibraltar Canoeing Association received a Guardians of the Sea commendation.

GHS/OTWO received the Green Canopy commendation.

The Green Wave App received the Sustainable Digital Solutions award, Recycle.gi was recognised in the Green Business Leaders category and In2Adventures took first place in the Gibraltar Sustainable Business Award 2026.

The organisers said the recipients reflected the range of environmental work taking place in Gibraltar through individual action, community initiatives, education, innovation and responsible business practices.

The Nautilus Project and the GFSB thanked participants and finalists for their work in support of sustainability in Gibraltar and congratulated this year’s winners.

They said the awards aimed to celebrate local environmental action, strengthen community partnerships and encourage future generations to become active guardians of Gibraltar’s environment.

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