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Thu 29th Oct, 2026

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Local News

Christmas Festival of Lights returns to Casemates Square in November

By Chronicle Staff
29th October 2026

Gibraltar Cultural Services will stage this year’s Christmas Festival of Lights at Casemates Square on Friday, November 20, with two performances and an increased capacity for each show.

The production, titled Error 404: Christmas Not Found, will combine mapping, strobe lights, fire, confetti and other special effects, with music throughout the performance.

Two identical shows, each lasting no more than 60 minutes, will be staged from 6.30pm to 7.30pm and from 8.30pm to 9.30pm.

Capacity for each performance has been increased to 4,500 people this year.

For the first show, gates to Casemates Square will open at 5.30pm, with the queue at Market Place opening at 4.30pm.

After the performance, the public will be able to leave via Main Street or Landport Tunnel only.

For the second show, gates will open at 8pm, with the queue at Market Place opening at 6.30pm.

Entry to both performances will be strictly via Market Place, with stewards and security personnel managing access to and from the event.

Organisers have asked members of the public to be mindful of capacity restrictions when planning their visit.

GCS said reasonable adjustments will be made for the event, with further information expected to be issued in the coming days.

The performances will use theatrical smoke, fog effects, pyrotechnics, strobe lighting, lasers, fire and loud noises.

Following the event, the Christmas lights will be switched on automatically each day until January 6.

They will remain on throughout the nights of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and the Three Kings Cavalcade.

The event is being organised by GCS on behalf of the Ministry of Culture in conjunction with the Gibraltar Electricity Authority.

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